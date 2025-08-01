Rosenblatt Securities Lowers Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $679.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $703.00 to $679.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $680.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $718.90.

NYSE SPOT opened at $626.44 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $300.57 and a 12 month high of $785.00. The stock has a market cap of $128.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.05, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $701.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $622.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($1.16). Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 512.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 52.8% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

