Roth Capital Estimates Surge Energy FY2027 Earnings

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for Surge Energy in a report released on Tuesday, July 29th. Roth Capital analyst J. Somerville anticipates that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the year. Roth Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Surge Energy’s FY2028 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SGY. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Surge Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ATB Capital raised their target price on Surge Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.89.

Surge Energy Trading Down 2.8%

TSE SGY opened at C$7.36 on Thursday. Surge Energy has a 1 year low of C$4.37 and a 1 year high of C$7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$740.15 million, a PE ratio of -9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.70.

Insider Transactions at Surge Energy

In other Surge Energy news, Senior Officer Murray Bye purchased 11,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,803.60. Also, Director Allison Michelle Maher sold 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.64, for a total value of C$100,070.90. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Surge Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.0433 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.1%. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -65.21%.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from properties in western Canada. The company generates its revenue from the sale of petroleum and natural gas products such as Oil, Natural gas liquids and Natural gas, of which a majority of the revenue is derived from the sale of oil.

Featured Stories

