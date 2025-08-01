Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Purchased by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 9,402.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,702 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 29,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 12,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 15,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDA opened at $29.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.29. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF has a one year low of $23.49 and a one year high of $32.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.