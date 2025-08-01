Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.25% from the stock’s current price.

ST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.64.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $30.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.64 and its 200 day moving average is $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $39.46.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $943.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.25 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew C. Teich purchased 9,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,010.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 41,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,737.23. This represents a 31.82% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ST. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,433 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,580,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 25,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 524.8% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

