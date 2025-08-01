Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Evercore ISI Analyst Says

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.64.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $30.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.86. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $39.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $943.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.25 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew C. Teich bought 9,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,010.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 41,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,737.23. This represents a 31.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 31,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 31,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

