Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 56.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 591,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,508 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Service Properties Trust by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVC stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $438.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.86. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.46.

Service Properties Trust ( NASDAQ:SVC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 35.59% and a negative net margin of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $435.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.21 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.12%.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

