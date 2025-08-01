SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Shares Down 4.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Free Report) were down 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $6.80. Approximately 1,546 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded SES to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. New Street Research upgraded shares of SES to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th.

SES Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 0.71.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. SES had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. Analysts expect that Ses S.A. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

SES Company Profile

SES SA provides satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services worldwide. The company offers content connectivity solutions, including network spanning satellite and ground infrastructure to create, deliver, and manage video and data solutions. It also provides data connectivity services through its fleet of geostationary earth orbit and medium earth orbit satellites to the aviation, cloud, cruise, energy, government, maritime, and telco and mobile network operator industries.

