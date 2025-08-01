SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Shares Down 4.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Free Report) were down 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $6.80. Approximately 1,546 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded SES to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. New Street Research upgraded shares of SES to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th.
SES Stock Performance
SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. SES had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. Analysts expect that Ses S.A. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
SES Company Profile
SES SA provides satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services worldwide. The company offers content connectivity solutions, including network spanning satellite and ground infrastructure to create, deliver, and manage video and data solutions. It also provides data connectivity services through its fleet of geostationary earth orbit and medium earth orbit satellites to the aviation, cloud, cruise, energy, government, maritime, and telco and mobile network operator industries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SES
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Golden Cross Alert: 3 Stocks With Serious Upside Potential
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Big Beat, Bigger Plans: AEP Stock Powers Up on Data Center Boom
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Why Byrna Could Be the Top Defense Stock to Watch Now
Receive News & Ratings for SES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.