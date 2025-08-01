Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Position Boosted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) by 188.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 145,700.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 404.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shoe Carnival Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of Shoe Carnival stock opened at $20.46 on Friday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $46.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day moving average is $21.50.

Shoe Carnival Dividend Announcement

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $277.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.16 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 5.58%. Shoe Carnival’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

About Shoe Carnival

(Free Report)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.