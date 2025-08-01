Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Acquires 3,136 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 17.3%

IEFA opened at $81.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.25. The company has a market cap of $139.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $87.36.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

