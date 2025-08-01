Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Boosts Position in Seneca Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in Seneca Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Free Report) by 259.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned 0.50% of Seneca Foods worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SENEA. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Seneca Foods by 12,377.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 19,432 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Seneca Foods by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 17,145 shares during the period. Pullen Investment Management LLC increased its position in Seneca Foods by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 27,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Seneca Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Seneca Foods by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 28,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Seneca Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.

NASDAQ SENEA opened at $104.73 on Friday. Seneca Foods Corp. has a one year low of $56.36 and a one year high of $107.36. The company has a market capitalization of $721.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.33.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $345.84 million for the quarter.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and jarred produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby’s, Aunt Nellie’s, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

