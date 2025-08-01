Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Buys 9,500 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 43,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $11.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.26. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $12.54.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

