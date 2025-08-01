Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,383 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $110.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.20. The company has a market cap of $80.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

