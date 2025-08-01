Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $9.07 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, MB Levis & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 162.7% in the 1st quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $310.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $301.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.88. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $314.84. The firm has a market cap of $509.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

