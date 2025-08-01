Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Reduces Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,018 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GEM. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $59,068,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,415,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,077,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,229,000 after acquiring an additional 465,064 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,810,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,088,000 after acquiring an additional 234,557 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 778,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,842,000 after acquiring an additional 127,623 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GEM opened at $37.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.72. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.19 and a 1-year high of $38.39.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

