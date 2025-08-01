Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 700,138 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 65.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 362,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700,138 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned about 0.17% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $10,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2,741.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 56,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 54,820 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,436,000. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 95.1% in the first quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 93,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 45,346 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 47.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 212,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after buying an additional 68,609 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $30.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.95. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

