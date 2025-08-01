Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 33.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,767 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SSTK. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 4th quarter valued at $1,400,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shutterstock Price Performance

Shares of SSTK opened at $19.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average is $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $680.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.15. Shutterstock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.46). Shutterstock had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $266.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 121.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Shutterstock to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Shutterstock Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

