Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,809,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,308,000 after purchasing an additional 16,414,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,088,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,716,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672,276 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 767.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,234,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,202,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,237,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,372 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $49.80 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $51.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.46.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

