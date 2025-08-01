Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Decreases Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $132.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.36 and a 200 day moving average of $128.98. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $107.43 and a 1 year high of $150.57.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

