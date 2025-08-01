Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 262.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,681 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $89.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $99.58.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.