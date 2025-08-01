Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 1,063 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,061,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,008,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,792 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,268,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,715,968,000 after purchasing an additional 354,694 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,877,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,458,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,086 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,284,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,297 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,599,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $851,513,000 after acquiring an additional 160,160 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $195.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.09. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $163.19 and a 52-week high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

