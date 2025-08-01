Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 1,152 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 236,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $629,000. Lepercq Multi Asset Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,234,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,285,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $87.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.90 and its 200-day moving average is $84.26. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $91.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

