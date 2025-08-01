Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 485 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 245,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,228,000 after acquiring an additional 34,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

DVY opened at $135.05 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $144.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $1.2333 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

