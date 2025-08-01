Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,380 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMBC. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 7,404.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,731 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,928 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,447 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. 49.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBC opened at $54.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.55. The company has a market cap of $611.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $45.10 and a one year high of $68.69.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Increases Dividend

Southern Missouri Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SMBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $47.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.60 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William E. Young sold 10,000 shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $563,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 94,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,768.10. The trade was a 9.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,130 shares of company stock valued at $730,009. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, retirement savings plans, and money market deposit accounts.

