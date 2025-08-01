SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Purchased by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 92.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,142 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned 0.09% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $5,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNK. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 818.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 7,653 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 31,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter. Yoffe Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $645,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JNK opened at $96.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.45. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.40 and a fifty-two week high of $97.90.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

