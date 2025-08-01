SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 3,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Innovative Wealth Building LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Innovative Wealth Building LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.8%

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $441.33 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $366.32 and a 12 month high of $451.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $434.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $426.45. The company has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.