SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,972 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XBI. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,309,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,051,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,615,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,155,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,660,000.

Shares of XBI stock opened at $85.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.26. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.66 and a fifty-two week high of $105.47.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

