SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,554,000 after acquiring an additional 17,472 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in SPX Technologies by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in SPX Technologies by 1,544.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPXC shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on SPX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on SPX Technologies from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.60.

SPX Technologies Price Performance

SPX Technologies stock opened at $182.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.88. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $183.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $552.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.03 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPX Technologies

In related news, Director Rick D. Puckett sold 6,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total value of $1,043,987.23. Following the sale, the director owned 33,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,167,147.70. The trade was a 16.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.