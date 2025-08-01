Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Barclays raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.10.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $67.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.04. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $53.91 and a one year high of $110.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.45 and a 200 day moving average of $73.18.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,485,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,114 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,541,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,113 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at $72,063,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,139,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,336,000 after acquiring an additional 763,219 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,373,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,590,000 after acquiring an additional 632,029 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

