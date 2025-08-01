Stifel Nicolaus Increases Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target to $420.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $311.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $263.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $305.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.10.

NYSE RCL opened at $316.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $301.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.21. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $130.08 and a 52-week high of $355.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.17.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.34. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 47.15%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $4,960,760.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 165,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,868,055.10. This represents a 10.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,969,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,856,000 after purchasing an additional 353,893 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,525,000. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,122,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

