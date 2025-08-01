Strategic Advocates LLC Acquires Shares of 4,809 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,809 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,681,846 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,220,858,000 after purchasing an additional 243,418 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 12.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,660,545 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,078,450,000 after purchasing an additional 534,033 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,237,303 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $695,599,000 after purchasing an additional 450,031 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,184,891 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,448,000 after purchasing an additional 59,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,962,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $454,008,000 after purchasing an additional 120,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $267.00 target price on Cheniere Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.36.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $235.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.37. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.66 and a 1 year high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheniere Energy

In other news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,057,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 29,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,236.69. This trade represents a 12.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.