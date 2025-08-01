Strategic Advocates LLC Has $25.06 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 8.7% of Strategic Advocates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Strategic Advocates LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $25,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $1,018,000. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $815,000. Gemsstock Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 266.4% in the 4th quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. now owns 293,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,046,000 after purchasing an additional 213,400 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $4,623,000. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 146,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $565.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $543.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $510.39. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $574.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

