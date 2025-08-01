Strategic Advocates LLC Invests $835,000 in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC)

Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 49,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FLC. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 559,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,345,000 after acquiring an additional 309,585 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 143,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 13,194 shares in the last quarter.

FLC opened at $17.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.73. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $17.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0974 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

