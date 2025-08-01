Strategic Advocates LLC Invests $871,000 in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 232,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 373,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Alteri Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 43,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 175,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VVR stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $4.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.81.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 16th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

