Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.83.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LRN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Stride from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Stride in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Stride by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,169,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,973,000 after acquiring an additional 591,208 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,306,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Stride by 14,892.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 370,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,807,000 after buying an additional 367,545 shares during the period. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,694,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Stride by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 607,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,146,000 after acquiring an additional 332,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LRN opened at $128.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.62. Stride has a twelve month low of $63.25 and a twelve month high of $162.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.07). Stride had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The firm had revenue of $613.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stride will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

