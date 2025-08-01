Susquehanna Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Stock Price

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $260.00 to $257.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.68% from the stock’s current price.

UNP has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.21.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $222.16 on Wednesday. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $258.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 103.5% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. EnRich Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

