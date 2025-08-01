Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN) Stake Lowered by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 73.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Talen Energy were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Talen Energy by 234.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 16,476 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,819,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Talen Energy by 24,156.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 11,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $326.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Talen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Susquehanna reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $431.00 price objective on shares of Talen Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.58.

Talen Energy stock opened at $377.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Talen Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $98.50 and a fifty-two week high of $380.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $286.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.43.

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.93 million. Talen Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 28.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that Talen Energy Corporation will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 178,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.04, for a total transaction of $52,695,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,734,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,780,518.80. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 388,530 shares of company stock worth $114,090,933 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

