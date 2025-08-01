Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU)

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $32.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CLEAR Secure from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut CLEAR Secure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

CLEAR Secure Stock Performance

Shares of YOU opened at $29.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.25. CLEAR Secure has a 52-week low of $18.23 and a 52-week high of $38.88.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). CLEAR Secure had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 115.09%. The business had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CLEAR Secure will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CLEAR Secure

In other news, Director Kenneth L. Cornick sold 315,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $7,896,086.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 64,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,673.70. The trade was a 82.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 207,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,229,020. This trade represents a 2.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 965,964 shares of company stock valued at $24,388,299 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CLEAR Secure

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in CLEAR Secure by 475.1% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in CLEAR Secure during the second quarter valued at $1,116,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in CLEAR Secure by 1.5% during the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 207,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in CLEAR Secure by 0.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 358,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in CLEAR Secure by 16.0% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 10,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

About CLEAR Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

