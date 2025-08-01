TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to $90.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TFII. Scotiabank cut TFI International from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of TFI International from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of TFI International from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on TFI International from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.13.

TFI International Trading Down 0.8%

TFI International stock opened at $87.04 on Tuesday. TFI International has a one year low of $72.02 and a one year high of $157.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.48.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, analysts forecast that TFI International will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TFI International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFII. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 413,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,002,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 469,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,345,000 after purchasing an additional 112,455 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 350,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,103,000 after purchasing an additional 132,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP increased its position in shares of TFI International by 168.5% during the 1st quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 36,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 23,131 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

