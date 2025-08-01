TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Cormark

Cormark downgraded shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.42 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on TFI International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on TFI International from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank lowered TFI International from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on TFI International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on TFI International from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TFI International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.13.

NYSE:TFII opened at $87.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.48. TFI International has a one year low of $72.02 and a one year high of $157.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.54.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 4.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TFI International will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in TFI International by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of TFI International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 413,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,002,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TFI International by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 469,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,345,000 after acquiring an additional 112,455 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of TFI International by 60.6% during the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 350,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,103,000 after acquiring an additional 132,166 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP increased its position in shares of TFI International by 168.5% during the first quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 36,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 23,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

