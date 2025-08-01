The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 81.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,568 shares during the quarter. New York Times accounts for 0.8% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in New York Times by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in New York Times by 511.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in New York Times in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,823,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in New York Times by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 51,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 11,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in New York Times by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 9,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Stock Performance

NYSE NYT opened at $51.91 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $44.83 and a twelve month high of $58.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.03.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. New York Times had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $635.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 9th. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 39.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 1,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total transaction of $112,932.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 39,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,123.75. The trade was a 4.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William Bardeen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total transaction of $142,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,595.41. This represents a 13.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,490 shares of company stock worth $479,728 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of New York Times from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New York Times in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.40.

New York Times Company Profile

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Featured Articles

