The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Shares Sold by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS decreased its stake in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in The RMR Group were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in The RMR Group by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 17,980 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The RMR Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 434,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 539,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,131,000 after purchasing an additional 10,291 shares during the period. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMR opened at $16.06 on Friday. The RMR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.13.

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The RMR Group had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $166.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.76%.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on The RMR Group in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

