Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.63.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on THO shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Thor Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of Thor Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $77.00 price target on shares of Thor Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th.

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.40 per share, with a total value of $256,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 136,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,648,560. This represents a 2.25% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Curio Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 33,300.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 369.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 86.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 135.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 198.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THO opened at $90.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.77. Thor Industries has a twelve month low of $63.15 and a twelve month high of $118.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.74. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Thor Industries will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.96%.

Thor Industries announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 23rd that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

