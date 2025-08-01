U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Cowen started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.55.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $44.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.15. The firm has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 16.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,099,509.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 70,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,833.64. The trade was a 25.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 59.4% in the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

