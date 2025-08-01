UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Stock

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at UBS Group from $384.00 to $385.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.79% from the company’s current price.

RL has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $262.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.19.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of RL stock opened at $298.93 on Wednesday. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $155.96 and a 12 month high of $306.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.18.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 4.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 3.4% during the first quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 93.7% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 122 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 17.6% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 25.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 329 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

(Get Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.