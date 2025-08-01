UBS Group Reiterates “$335.00” Price Target for Penumbra (NYSE:PEN)

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a $335.00 target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 target price on Penumbra and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $318.00 target price on Penumbra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. William Blair raised Penumbra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Penumbra from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.47.

Penumbra Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE PEN opened at $252.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $249.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra has a 52 week low of $148.00 and a 52 week high of $310.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.47.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Penumbra had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $339.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Penumbra will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 16,150 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.16, for a total value of $3,765,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 146,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,101,515.28. The trade was a 9.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.70, for a total value of $151,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 66,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,692,603.90. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,735 shares of company stock valued at $30,476,510 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 404.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

