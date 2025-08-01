United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Given New $118.00 Price Target at UBS Group

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.81.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $86.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $73.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $145.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 168,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,997,000 after buying an additional 9,036 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 72.1% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 83,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after buying an additional 34,851 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 28.5% during the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 2,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,776,000 after acquiring an additional 60,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

