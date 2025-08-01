United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 39.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UPS. Stifel Canada cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Redburn Atlantic dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.81.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $86.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $73.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $145.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 124.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,011,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $991,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988,044 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,056.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,336,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,255 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,358,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,045,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,754,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,807 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 443.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,549,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

