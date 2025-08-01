UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Cut to $350.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at KeyCorp from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.32% from the company’s previous close.

UNH has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (down from $490.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Argus downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Hsbc Global Res downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $552.00 to $353.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.52.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $249.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $298.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $418.35. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $247.75 and a 1-year high of $630.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 589 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $179,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,390. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn bought 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $320.80 per share, with a total value of $491,786.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,386.40. This represents a 34.07% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 109,408 shares of company stock worth $31,607,768. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 17,886 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 530,103 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $515,000. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

