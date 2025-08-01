Unity Software (NYSE:U) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $39.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on U. Citigroup upped their target price on Unity Software from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Unity Software from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Unity Software from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Unity Software from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Unity Software from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.22.

NYSE:U opened at $33.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.78 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $38.96.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.77 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 25.21%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 261,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $6,719,856.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,489,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,471,746.10. This represents a 3.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James M. Whitehurst sold 72,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $1,549,564.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 240,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,104,205.64. The trade was a 23.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,110,142 shares of company stock worth $27,963,282. Company insiders own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 30,300.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

