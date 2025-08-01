Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Grows Position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,110 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 776.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Beazer Homes USA

In other Beazer Homes USA news, Director John J. Kelley III purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 15,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,215.50. This represents a 169.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BZH. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BZH opened at $23.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 13.07 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.09. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.37 and a 1 year high of $38.22.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.16). Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $545.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

